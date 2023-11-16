NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.73

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.73 and last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 6062956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

