Nubia Brand International (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Shares Up 0.4%

Nubia Brand International Corp. (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.91 and last traded at $10.91. 540 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Nubia Brand International Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Institutional Trading of Nubia Brand International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,002,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nubia Brand International in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Nubia Brand International Company Profile

Nubia Brand International Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

