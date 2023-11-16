OFX Group (OTCMKTS:OZFRY) Trading Down 0.2%

OFX Group Limited (OTCMKTS:OZFRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,400% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

OFX Group Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45.

About OFX Group

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services worldwide. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

