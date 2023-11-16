ON (NYSE:ONON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ON Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE ONON traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.87. 2,123,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,296,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.23. ON has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ON by 847.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 112,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ON by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ON by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON by 982.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 27,345 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ON by 51.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONON shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.02.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

