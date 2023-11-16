Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Trading Up 7.9%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 2,803 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

Orica Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.06.

Orica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.1408 dividend. This is an increase from Orica’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Orica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Orica Company Profile

Orica Limited manufactures, distributes, and sells commercial blasting systems, mining and tunnelling support systems, and various chemical products and services in Australia, Peru, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic explosive ranges; technical services and solutions; and supplementary services.

