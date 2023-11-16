Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies (LON:OCTP) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc (LON:OCTP – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 4,629,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,663,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £6.24 million, a PE ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.98.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Indraneil (Neil) Mahapatra sold 54,864,288 shares of Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total transaction of £548,642.88 ($673,760.14). Corporate insiders own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
About Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings Plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. Its lead drug candidate consists of OCT461201, an CB2 receptor, that is in phase I clinical trial for use in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), as well as in neuropathic and visceral pain conditions.
