Pambili Natural Resources (CVE:PNN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.01

Pambili Natural Resources Co. (CVE:PNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 24000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Pambili Natural Resources Trading Up 100.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01.

About Pambili Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Pambili Natural Resources Corporation engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in Canada and Zimbabwe. It operates Happy Valley gold mine in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Pennine Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Pambili Natural Resources Corporation in June 2022.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pambili Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pambili Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.