Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Pan American Silver has a payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.5%.

PAAS stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.27. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Pan American Silver by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

