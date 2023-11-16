Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAAS opened at C$19.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.29. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.14 and a 52 week high of C$26.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAAS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$24.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$32.50 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Articles

