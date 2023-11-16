Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of Permex Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 1,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Permex Petroleum Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Get Permex Petroleum alerts:

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by ($0.80). Permex Petroleum had a negative net margin of 522.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Analysts forecast that Permex Petroleum Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Permex Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permex Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.