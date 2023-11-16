Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD):

11/15/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $301.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $276.00.

11/5/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/28/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

10/23/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $281.00.

10/20/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

10/17/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $246.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $273.00.

10/16/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/12/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating.

10/6/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $236.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $240.00 to $250.00.

9/20/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $234.00 to $256.00.

9/18/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $294.00 to $301.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.70. The stock had a trading volume of 607,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $258.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 98,082.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 30,022,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,219,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991,542 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,371,116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $903,900,000 after purchasing an additional 33,152 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

