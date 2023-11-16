Piper Sandler Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $158.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.77.

NYSE EOG traded down $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $118.75. 876,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,948. The company has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average of $122.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $144.91.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

