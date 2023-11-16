Piper Sandler Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $52.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.19.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,797. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $828,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in EQT by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

