Piper Sandler Increases Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $52.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of RBLX stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,458,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,001,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $313,331.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $8,705,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $313,331.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,705,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 14,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $389,811.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,510.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,200 shares of company stock worth $1,861,227. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,097,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,132,000 after buying an additional 1,679,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,071,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,903,000 after buying an additional 1,178,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,973,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655,333 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

