Piper Sandler Raises Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target to $17.00

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BSM

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

BSM stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $16.97. 149,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.02. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.81.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,247,006.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,923,241.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,247,006.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,065,990 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.