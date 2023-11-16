Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $66.13 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 79.4% against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a market cap of $66.13 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0648 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,637,686,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

