Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Invests $5.04 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,000. Danaher comprises about 3.1% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.9% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 39.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $208.32. 1,364,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,152. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

