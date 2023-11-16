Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 2,605 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $19,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 230.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.06. 134,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,703. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.23. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

