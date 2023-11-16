Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.74 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 2.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after acquiring an additional 236,753 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
3M Trading Down 1.5 %
MMM traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.
3M Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
