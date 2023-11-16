Private Advisor Group LLC Has $12.74 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $12,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 102,920.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,317,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,935,302,000 after acquiring an additional 39,279,467 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,635,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in 3M by 2.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,580,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $958,947,000 after acquiring an additional 236,753 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 1.5 %

MMM traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.