Private Advisor Group LLC Has $15.83 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 786,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,667 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 269.8% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. The company had a trading volume of 34,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,927. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.17.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0596 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

