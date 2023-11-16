Private Advisor Group LLC Has $22.22 Million Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $22,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,249,000 after purchasing an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after purchasing an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.54. The stock had a trading volume of 212,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,608. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

