Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 75.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock worth $206,051,295. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

MA traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $397.26. 636,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.25. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $336.43 and a 52-week high of $418.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

