Prospector Partners LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prospector Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.48. The company has a market cap of $305.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

