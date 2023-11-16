Prospector Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Prospector Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.63. 2,508,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,014. The firm has a market cap of $96.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

