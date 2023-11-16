Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 14,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.38. 458,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,691. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

