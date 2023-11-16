Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 98,757.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 491,290,538 shares of the software company’s stock worth $240,236,160,000 after purchasing an additional 490,793,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,632,322 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,180,322,000 after purchasing an additional 269,173 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $6.40 on Thursday, hitting $601.71. 794,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,104,446. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $613.71. The company has a market cap of $273.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $543.19 and its 200-day moving average is $496.20.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $603.22.

Adobe Company Profile



Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

