Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $6.87 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,256 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.20.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $6.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.94. The company had a trading volume of 62,128,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,700,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 2.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

