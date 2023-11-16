Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 997 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,322 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 97,996.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,101,555,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $229,111,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,413,455 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,278,132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196,788 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,151,497,000 after acquiring an additional 598,164 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,820,152 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,108,249,000 after buying an additional 6,003,997 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ABT traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.15. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

