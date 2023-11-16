Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 84,913,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 15,326,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23 ($0.03).

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.03 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.67.

About Quantum Blockchain Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.