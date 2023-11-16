Quantum Blockchain Technologies (LON:QBT) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Shares of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc (LON:QBT – Get Free Report) dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.92 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02). Approximately 84,913,770 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 15,326,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23 ($0.03).
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of £25.03 million, a P/E ratio of -152.50 and a beta of 1.67.
About Quantum Blockchain Technologies
Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc, formerly known as Clear Leisure plc, is a principal investment firm. They primarily invest in blockchain, cryptocurrency, quantum technology, and artificial intelligence. Quantum Blockchain Technologies Plc was founded in 2000 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
