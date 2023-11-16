Quantum Financial Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Warner Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 72,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,909,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,170,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 2,769,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 796,716 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. 5,182,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,958,987. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.22.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

