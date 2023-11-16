Quantum Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. One Quantum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded up 0% against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $5.60 and $30.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017733 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,618.78 or 1.00105852 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00011407 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004315 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006007 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

