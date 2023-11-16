Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Trading Down 7.2%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 4,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 14,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Qurate Retail Trading Down 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QRTEB. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

