Radix (XRD) Price Tops $0.0485

Radix (XRD) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Radix has a market capitalization of $404.45 million and $3.75 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Radix has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,700,357,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,341,789,484 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

