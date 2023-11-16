Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently:
- 11/16/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/13/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/24/2023 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/19/2023 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.
- 10/9/2023 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $176.00.
- 10/2/2023 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.
- 9/29/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 9/19/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Zscaler Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.15. 1,322,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,019. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Zscaler
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
See Also
