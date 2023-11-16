Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Zscaler (ZS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) recently:

11/16/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $185.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $175.00 to $205.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2023 – Zscaler had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

10/9/2023 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $176.00.

10/2/2023 – Zscaler was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $190.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $160.00.

9/29/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – Zscaler had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.15. 1,322,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,477,019. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.02 and a beta of 0.81. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $189.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,469,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $439,255.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,091 shares in the company, valued at $57,469,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,578 shares of company stock worth $16,906,410. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

