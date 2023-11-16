Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Insider Barbara Richmond Sells 1,900 Shares

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) insider Barbara Richmond sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.52), for a total transaction of £10,089 ($12,389.78).

Shares of LON RDW traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 526.50 ($6.47). 415,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 488.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 488.25. Redrow plc has a 1-year low of GBX 423.63 ($5.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 558.50 ($6.86). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.01, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a GBX 20 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,296.70%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 843 ($10.35) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 613.25 ($7.53).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

