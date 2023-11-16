Rinkey Investments Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Rinkey Investments raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 188.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,326 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rinkey Investments owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $980,680,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,324,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,153,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTS stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 419,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

