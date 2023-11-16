Rinkey Investments Has $28.71 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Rinkey Investments grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 882,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,537 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 13.1% of Rinkey Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rinkey Investments owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $28,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615,223 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,782,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,554,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,299. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

