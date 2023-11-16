Rinkey Investments Purchases 3,067 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rinkey Investments grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 105.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Rinkey Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 25,171 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.05. 5,433,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,718,419. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.27.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

