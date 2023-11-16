Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

RSKD has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE RSKD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,008. Riskified has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $6.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $664.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.19 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Riskified by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Riskified during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,587,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Riskified by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 49,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Riskified during the 1st quarter worth about $2,325,000. 31.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

