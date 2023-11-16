RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Update

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RIV Capital Price Performance

CNPOF remained flat at $0.08 during trading on Thursday. 42,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,560. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

RIV Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.