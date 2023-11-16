Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 114,715 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 114,715 shares during the period. Linde accounts for 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Linde worth $292,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Linde by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $4.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $407.61. 305,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,863. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $407.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $197.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.17.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.