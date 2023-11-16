Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 986,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 0.6% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $304,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Accenture by 2.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.26.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.06. The company had a trading volume of 706,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,636. The company has a market capitalization of $205.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

