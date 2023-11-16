Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $121.84 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,322,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Pfizer worth $121,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 98,197.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,034.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,078,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.57. 9,235,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,430,068. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

