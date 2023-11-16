Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 13,041 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Salesforce worth $156,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $219.86. 1,218,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,446,048. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $238.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.92 billion, a PE ratio of 137.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,921,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,110,938.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.87, for a total value of $3,223,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,921,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,110,938.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 656,788 shares of company stock worth $137,822,381 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

