Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,490,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $180,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 70,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $113.89. 201,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,666. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.5734 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

