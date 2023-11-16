Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider Thomas M. Havens Sells 6,240 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $664,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.08. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $107.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.48.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 4.12%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.87%.

R has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 117.8% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

