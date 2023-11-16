Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Adam Eltoukhy Sells 1,666 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Monday, November 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,999 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,225.55.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,667 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $43,342.00.

On Thursday, October 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $121,350.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $26.58. 1,791,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,019,521. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $32.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.69 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 30.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,878,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Samsara by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Samsara by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IOT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Read Our Latest Report on IOT

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.