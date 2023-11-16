Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by HC Advisors LLC

HC Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,233 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of HC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.84. 511,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,590. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.63.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

