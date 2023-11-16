Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires Shares of 740,000 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 740,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.47. 37,053,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,902,813. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $179.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.52, a P/E/G ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

