Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 78,600 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,600 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 3.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.16% of Copart worth $71,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.54. 1,543,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,024,251. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $997.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

